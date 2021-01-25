Several injured in St. Louis County house fire

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — Four people are hospitalized after fire broke out at a St. Louis County home.

Authorities say the fire broke was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday. Several fire departments responded and firefighters say five people were inside the home.

St. Louis County police say a 7-year-old child is hospitalized with critical but non life-threatening injuries. An 18-month-old child and two adults are also hospitalized. An adult woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.