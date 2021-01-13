Several Democrats get co-chairmanships in N. Carolina House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four Democrats landed prized chairmanships on Wednesday in the North Carolina House for the next two years, marking rare assignments for the minority party in the chamber.

House Speaker Tim Moore unveiled committee leadership positions, which as usual were dominated by Republicans. The GOP holds 69 of the chamber's 120 seats and have led the chamber since 2011.

But a judiciary committee co-chairmanship went to Democratic Rep. Billy Richardson of Fayetteville. Democratic Rep. George Graham of Robeson County will co-lead a committee on American Indian affairs, while Democratic Rep. Howard Hunter of Hertford County will co-chair the Families, Children and Aging Policy committee.

Democratic Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County will hold two co-chairmanships — one on the House Finance Committee and the other on the House Ethics Committee. Wray joined the House in 2005.

Among House Republicans, Rep. Dean Arp of Union County has been elevated as one of three senior chairmen of the Appropriations Committee, joining Reps. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County and Jason Saine of Lincoln County. And Rep. John Bradford of Mecklenburg County, who won back a seat in 2020 that he lost in 2018, now holds one of four senior chairs on the Finance Committee.