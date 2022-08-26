Serena's example: Tennis icon's impact felt in Black America AARON MORRISON, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2022 Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 12:17 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — In 2016, responding to the fatal police shootings of two Black men just a day apart, Serena Williams joined a small chorus of top Black athletes in speaking out. “I won’t be silent!” she vowed.
“Have we not gone through enough, opened so many doors, impacted billions of lives?” Williams asked in a Facebook post in the wake of the back-to-back killings of Philando Castile just outside St. Paul, Minnesota, and Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
AARON MORRISON