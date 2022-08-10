Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women JOCELYN NOVECK, AP National Writer Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 1:46 a.m.
FILE - Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the championship match at the 2012 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in New York. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine.
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams said it plainly: It isn’t really fair. A male athlete would never have to make the same choice.
But after a trailblazing career that both transformed and transcended her sport, Williams, who turns 41 next month, has told the world she’ll soon step away from tennis to focus on having a second child and making daughter, Olympia, a big sister. Her explanation in a lengthy Vogue essay resonated with women in sports and well beyond, many of whom could relate only too well to her words, “Something’s got to give.” And to the idea that, no, you really can’t have it all — at least, not all at the same time.
Written By
JOCELYN NOVECK