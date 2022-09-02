Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 11:31 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, motions a heart to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of45
4 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, spins as she waves to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of45
7 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of45
10 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of45 Alexis Ojanian, center, takes a selfie with guests in Serena Williams' box, as Venus Williams, far right, looks on during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 12 of45
13 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, waves to the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of45
16 of45 La estadounidense Serena Williams hace una devolución a la australiana Ajla Tomlanovic en la tercera ronda del Abierto de Estados Unidos, el viernes 2 de septiembre de 2022 (AP Foto/Frank Franklin II) Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
17 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of45
19 of45 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
20 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 21 of45
22 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
23 of45 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 24 of45
25 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
26 of45 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, takes a break between games against Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 27 of45
28 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
29 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 30 of45
31 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
32 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, falls during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 33 of45
34 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
35 of45 Spike Lee cheers on Serena Williams, of the United States, during her match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 36 of45
37 of45 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
38 of45 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 39 of45
40 of45 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, wipes her face during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
41 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 42 of45
43 of45 Fans including Alexis Ohanian cheer for Serena Williams, of the United States, during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
44 of45 Serena Williams, of the United States, falls to the court during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
45 of45
NEW YORK (AP) — Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end.
Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn’t possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphone cameras at the ready.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH