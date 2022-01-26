Senators say they were denied full access to federal prison

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

Two U.S. senators said Wednesday that they were denied access to major parts of a federal prison in Connecticut while trying to examine conditions there in response to correctional officers' complaints about a staffing shortage and lack of coronavirus precautions.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both Connecticut Democrats, visited the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution but were not allowed to see the women's facility, Murphy said. They were able to see a men's unit but had to “fight” to get in, he said.