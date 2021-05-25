Senate takes on 'Colorado Option' health insurance bill

DENVER (AP) — Colorado state senators clashed over government control of health care pricing and affordability in their first debate Tuesday on a bill that would require insurers to offer a standard health plan to individuals and small businesses -- and sanction hospitals and other health care providers that don’t participate.

The so-called “Colorado Option” sponsored by Democratic Sen. Kerry Donovan and Reps. Dylan Roberts and Iman Jodeh is much smaller than the state public health care option long sought by Donovan, Roberts and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. It’s seen numerous changes and incessant lobbying by the health care industry as well as patient advocacy groups since its inception, and it underwent more modifications Tuesday.