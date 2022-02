MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont legislative committee has rejected a proposal to convert the shuttered Windsor prison into a juvenile detention facility after local officials opposed the plan.

The state closed its only juvenile detention center in the fall of 2020 after a drop in the number of kids housed there and a lawsuit accusing the 30-bed center of housing children with disabilities in dangerous conditions, including the use of restraints, unsupervised seclusion and long-term isolation.