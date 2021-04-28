Senate panel approves Biden nominees to Postal Service board ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 11:37 a.m.
A Senate committee on Wednesday approved President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service.
The nominees — Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, who leads the nonprofit National Vote at Home Institute; and Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union — now need to be confirmed by the full Senate before taking positions on the board.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE