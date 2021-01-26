Senate majority leader gives up post after taking new job

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Sen. Nate Libby is giving up his position as majority leader, as he seeks to scale back his legislative work.

Libby, of Lewiston, said he no longer has as much time for the commitments of the leadership post since taking a job in December as president of Community Concepts Finance Corp. Libby’s term ends in 2022, when he is not eligible to run for reelection.

After he officially gives up the majority leader post on Feb. 1, Senate Democrats will elect someone else to serve as second-in-command to Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

Jackson thanks Libby for giving the Democratic caucus “everything he had.”

“Serving in legislative leadership hasn’t always been easy but I could always count on Sen. Libby to bounce ideas off, come up with creative solutions and thoughtfully guide our caucus forward," Jackson said.