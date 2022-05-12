Senate leaders push for quick OK for fresh $40B for Ukraine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders from both parties tried clearing the way for Senate passage Thursday of an additional $40 billion for Ukraine and its allies, a package of military and economic aid that underscores U.S. determination to reinforce its role in countering the Russian invasion.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on Republicans and Democrats " to help us pass this urgent funding bill today.” The only apparent stumbling blocks to quick approval seemed to be the demands of some Republicans for votes on proposals including having an inspector general scrutinize the new spending.