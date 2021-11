PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Zachary Cunha to be the next U.S. attorney for Rhode Island, the state's senators announced Thursday.

The nomination now heads to the full Senate, Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse said in a statement. Cunha was nominated by President Joe Biden in September on the advice of Reed and Whitehouse.