Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Republicans who investigated Michigan's 2020 presidential election for months concluded there was no widespread or systemic fraud and urged the state attorney general to consider probing people who have made false allegations about the results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity “for their own ends.”

A 55-page report, released Wednesday by the GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee, said citizens should be confident the outcome represents the “true results.” Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, in the battleground state.