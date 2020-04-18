Self-defense claim investigated after Manchester death

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say they're investigation a possible claim of self-defense in the shooting death of a Manchester man.

Alan Beliveau, 59, was found dead at a home on Brockton Street on Thursday. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police have identified everyone involved in the shooting and are investigating the potential of a self-defense claim, the attorney general's office said Friday.