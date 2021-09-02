Skip to main content
See inside: $6.4 million dollar home with award-winning backyard oasis in Birmingham

U-M fans will be pleased with the design of the basketball court

This home is for sale on 793 Pleasant St., Birmingham, MI 48009.
Located on 793 Pleasant St. in Birmingham, this $6,499,000 home is available right now and includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths.

Situated on 1.07 acres, minutes from downtown Birmingham, this grand home has every resort-like amenity you could imagine. It’s highlighted by an award-winning private backyard oasis, which includes a pool and spa, full outdoor kitchen, surround sound technology, a batting cage, an all-season sport court, football field and even a unique playscape structure for kids.

Fans of University of Michigan will be pleased to see the home’s one of a kind, Michigan-themed basketball court.

This home, on a coveted street in Birmingham, is impeccably designed and exudes luxury, according to the Zillow listing. It further indulges the senses with an elevator, custom lower-level bar, wine cellar, movie theater and gym.

Built in 2016, the property includes a heated, five-car garage and there’s even solar panels installed.

Additionally, the home is zoned as a single-family residence.

