Sedgwick County deputy arrested in contraband probe

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A deputy from the Sedgwick County Jail has been arrested after an investigation into contraband being brought into the jail, Sheriff Jeff Eastern said Tuesday.

An investigation began last week after the sheriff's office received a tip that David Cameron, 35, was bringing contraband into the jail, Easter said.

He was arrested on one count of mistreatment of a confined person and one count of trafficking contraband. Details of the mistreatment allegation were not released.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office seized a cell phone and charger, marijuana, tobacco, lighter and the suspected synthetic drug K-2, all from inmates who were in one pod in the jail, Easter said.

“We believe we have the one employee that was involved in it,” he said.

Cameron has been with the sheriff’s office since June 2019. He was suspended without pay during the investigation.