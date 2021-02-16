Security increased at SC mall after 3 wounded by gunman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police say they are increasing patrols at a South Carolina shopping mall where three people were injured by a gunman over the weekend.

The company that owns the Northwoods Mall in North Charleston said it’s boosting security as well after gunfire inside the shopping center sent shoppers fleeing Sunday.

One person shot at the mall suffered serious injuries, according to North Charleston police, while two others had wounds described as non-life threatening.

A police incident report said bystanders reported someone opening fire with a gun in the center of the mall. No arrests had been reported Tuesday.

Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said all three victims were bystanders who got wounded as the gunman fired at another person, who was not hit.