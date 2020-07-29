Security breach detected in Kentucky's unemployment system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — State technology workers are trying to determine the cause of another security breach in Kentucky's unemployment system, state officials said Wednesday.

The problem was discovered Monday after a claimant saw another person's information while navigating his own unemployment application, the Labor Cabinet said.

The claimant saw the other person's employer and health information, it said.

“At no time was the other individual’s name, Social Security number or other personally identifying information available," the cabinet said.

The Office of Technology Services is investigating, and once it determines the cause, actions will be taken to prevent similar problems, the cabinet said.

A prior breach in the spring allowed some unemployment filers to view information for other claimants.

Kentucky's unemployment system, like others nationwide, has faced an unprecedented surge in claims for jobless benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's handling of unemployment issues has come under steady attack from Kentucky Republicans.

State GOP spokesman Mike Lonergan said Wednesday the latest security breach was another example that Beshear's unemployment office is “one abysmal failure after another."

Beshear's administration extended a contract with an outside company hired to help work through a backlog of unemployment claims. Last Friday, his administration said more than 1 million unemployment insurance claims had been filed, paying out more than $3.23 billion to Kentuckians since the virus outbreak began.