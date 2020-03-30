Second person in Montana dies of coronavirus-related illness

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A second person in Montana has died of coronavirus-related illness, health officials said Sunday.

Madison County health officials said in a statement that a county resident died Saturday evening. The statement did not identify the person or provide any additional details.

“We hope that this is the last life that will be lost against this invisible enemy,” the statement said.

The governor's coronavirus task force confirmed the death, according to a statement from Gov. Steve Bullock's office.

On Thursday, a retired high school teacher who lived in Lincoln County named Jim Tomlin died four days after showing symptoms.

As of Sunday evening, 161 people had tested positive out of 4,069 completed tests in Montana.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.