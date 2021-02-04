Second man pleads guilty in death of St. Joseph toddler

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A second man involved in the death of a 2-year-old St. Joseph girl in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder.

Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, 21, acknowledged before his sentencing in Buchanan County District Court that he was involved in the Aug. 9 death of Raelynn Craig, The St. Joseph News-Press reported.

Kimbrough-Ballard said he fired shots from the backseat of a car at another vehicle. He said he didn't know a child was inside the other car. Two adults with Raelynn were injured in the shooting.

Caimon Stillman, 21, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the same shooting.

A third suspect, Te’Avion Hawkins, was also charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25