Skip to main content
News

Seattle's Space Needle painted original gold for anniversary

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Space Needle is framed through the steel sculpture "Changing Form," by Doris Totten Chase, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Kerry Park in Seattle. The roof of the Seattle icon has been painted its original color of "galaxy gold," in honor of the attraction's 60th anniversary and the color will remain for the coming year.
1of8The Space Needle is framed through the steel sculpture "Changing Form," by Doris Totten Chase, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Kerry Park in Seattle. The roof of the Seattle icon has been painted its original color of "galaxy gold," in honor of the attraction's 60th anniversary and the color will remain for the coming year.Ted S. Warren/AP

SEATTLE (AP) — The roof of Seattle's iconic Space Needle has been painted “Galaxy Gold” - the original color of of the landmark when it opened during the city's 1962 World's Fair.

The 605-foot tower's paint job is part of the 60th anniversary of Seattle Center, the 74-acre campus that was built for the World's Fair and now features a sports and performing arts stadium, cultural centers, the city's popular independent radio station and other amenities.

The anniversary celebration, which began in April, continues for six months.

Written By
More News