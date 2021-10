SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of Seattle families scrambled to get children to and from school Monday after Seattle Public Schools suspended 142 bus routes.

School officials said the cutbacks announced Friday are necessary because of a national bus driver shortage and because some drivers are not getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine, The Seattle Times reported.

Of the 18,000 students eligible for bus rides, about 6,740 could be affected, although the actual number could be lower — about 3,000 to 4,000 students, said Fred Podesta, assistant superintendent of operations.

The cuts, mostly concentrated in the city’s north end to preserve service in schools with higher economic need, had a more acute effect on children attending specialty public schools that allow students from all over the city.

Some parents who drove or walked with their students to school said losing the service was a hassle, but one they were managing to work around.

Katy Portier, who lives in Wallingford, said she spent Sunday coordinating a carpool.

“We will make this work, even though it’s very frustrating,” she told the newspaper. “I support SPS’ decision to (preserve) service for kids who won’t survive without it.”

Seattle school officials said they prioritized routes serving students in special education classes, students experiencing homelessness, foster students and others.

Seattle has about 600 bus routes, so the cuts amount to nearly a quarter of all routes.