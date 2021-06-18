Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on river

AP

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — A search resumed Friday on a North Carolina river for two missing tubers after three others were found dead and four were pulled from the water, authorities said.

The group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam that's about 8 feet (2.5 meters) high next to a Duke Energy plant on Wednesday night, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.