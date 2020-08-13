Search for missing Lake Tahoe boater now a recovery effort

GLENBROOK, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search at Lake Tahoe for a New Jersey man who sent missing during a boating trip over the weekend.

The Coast Guard responded to a report of an unmanned boat drifting near the lake’s east shore in the vicinity of Glenbrook at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department determined the boat had been rented by 29-year-old Ryan Normoyle of Closter, New Jersey at 11 a.m. and was scheduled to return at 1 p.m.

Multiple agencies searched the area Sunday evening and all day Monday but were unable to locate the missing man in the alpine lake that straddles the California-Nevada line.

“At this point the search shifts from search and rescue to a recovery,” aid Capt. Brian Bowles, a game warden for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Authorities are still trying to determine what happened.

“We don’t know if he left the boat to go for a swim or was somehow ejected from the boat,” Bowles said. He said the tragic accident should serve as a reminder to never boat alone and always wear a life jacket.