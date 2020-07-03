Search for escaped inmate underway in Alabama

ALPINE, Ala. (AP) — A search is underway Friday for an inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison.

Jonathan Stan Smitherman, 38, was unaccounted for during an inmate count at the minimum-security Childersburg Community Based Facility, al.com reported.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not provide details on how Smitherman escaped.

Smitherman is serving a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance, the department said in a news release. He is white, bald, 130 pounds and 5′5” tall. He was last seen wearing the white inmate’s clothing he was issued by the state, the DOC said.

Anyone with information on Smitherman's whereabouts is asked to call the department at 800-831-8825.