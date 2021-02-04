https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Search-for-captain-underway-after-boat-hits-15924394.php
Search for captain underway after boat hits Florida bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A shrimp boat struck a bridge in Jacksonville on Thursday morning and multiple agencies were searching for the captain, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that the 30-foot (9-meter) fishing boat was “unmanned and running in circles" near the Buckman Bridge which spans the St. Johns River just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
No one was aboard when Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews reached the boat, which struck one of the bridge's pillars, news outlets reported.
No additional details about the incident were immediately available.
