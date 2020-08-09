Seal, whale response teams to get help for Maine effort

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A pair of Maine institutions is receiving grants totaling nearly $200,000 to help with recovery efforts for stranded marine mammals.

Marine mammals such as whales and seals sometimes wash up on New England shores in need of assistance. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is awarding grants to College of the Atlantic and Marine Mammals of Maine to support conservation and recovery efforts for the animals.

College of the Atlantic will receive a little less than $100,000 for its marine mammal stranding response program in the state’s Midcoast and Downeast regions. Marine Mammals of Maine will receive a similar grant for response, data collection and triage and rehab operations.

The grants will help the institutions more effectively help the animals, said Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat.