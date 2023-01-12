Scott VanSingel hopes to continue being part of Lake County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
Editor's note: Getting to know our community is a special feature periodically written in the Star. Each person has a story to share, hobbies, experiences and wisdom learned from life. The Star is reaching out to people in the Lake County area of all ages and walks of life to interview.
LAKE COUNTY — With his last day in his Lansing office Dec. 8, 2022, Scott VanSingel, who was a representative in the Michigan House of Representatives for the 100th District since Jan. 2017, ends his time serving residents of Lake, Newaygo and Oceana counties.