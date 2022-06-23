Scotland mulls pardoning thousands convicted of witchcraft

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish lawmaker on Thursday launched a bid to posthumously pardon thousands of people, mostly women, who were convicted of witchcraft centuries ago.
Natalie Don, of the Scottish National Party, launched consultation on a bill to “right the historic wrong of witchcraft convictions." She said she hoped the move would send a message to other countries that still criminalize those accused of witchcraft that “Scotland recognizes what happened to these people as a deplorable miscarriage of justice.”