Schwarzenegger: climate activists should focus on pollution July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 9:15 a.m.
1 of11 Arnold Schwarzenegger, Founder of the „Austrian World Summit" talks on stage about his dreams and actions to fight the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Arnold Schwarzenegger, Founder of the „Austrian World Summit" talks on stage about his dreams and actions to fight the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Arnold Schwarzenegger, Founder of the „Austrian World Summit" talks on stage about his dreams and actions to fight the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Arnold Schwarzenegger, Founder of the „Austrian World Summit" has a talk on stage with Lisa Jackson, the Sustainability Manager of „Apple" about her work and the fight of the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks at the „Austrian World Summit" about the visions and actions to fight the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks at the „Austrian World Summit" about the visions and actions to fight the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Arnold Schwarzenegger, Founder of the „Austrian World Summit" talks on stage about his dreams and actions to fight the climate crisis in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
VIENNA (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday urged climate activists to offer a focused, hopeful message that targets pollution rather than turning off the public with “constant alarm which cannot be sustained.”
The former California governor raised his past as the star of the “Terminator” films in an address to the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, an event he helps organize. Those movies, he said, portrayed a frightening, dystopian world but “focused on human will and on human hope.”