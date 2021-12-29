Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 7:42 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.
A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, court records show.