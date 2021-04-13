School funding suit prompts Delaware property reassessments

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware’s southernmost county have agreed to reassess property values for the first time in nearly half a century to settle a lawsuit over school funding and woefully outdated property assessments.
The Sussex County Council voted Tuesday to enter a settlement agreement with plaintiffs who sued the state and all three county governments in 2018. Under the agreement, the county will begin a reassessment process that will result in new property valuations by mid-2024.