School district to install cameras after boy's disappearance

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The Papillion La Vista school district is planning to install surveillance cameras at its 16 elementary schools after a boy walked out of one of their schools last year and disappeared.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the district is considering spending $900,000 on the cameras inside and outside the schools with $500,000 of that coming from COVID-19 relief money. The cameras would be designed to cover school entrances and exits, driveways, drop-off areas, playgrounds, offices and other high-traffic areas.