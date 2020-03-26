School closures extended until April 13

Schools across the state, including BCS, are now expected to remain closed until April 13. This is because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "stay home, stay safe" executive order.

BALDWIN -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a "stay home, stay safe" executive order Monday, causing school closures across the state to be extended at least another week.

While schools were originally set to reopen April 6, the closure is now expected to run through at least April 13.

However, Baldwin Community Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said he anticipates the closure to last much longer.

"I just can't imagine we'll get the green light to go back to school," he said, noting he expects the closure to run at least until May. "I'm not optimistic."

Regardless of students being away from school for an additional week, Heitmeyer said Baldwin would do its best to continue offering resources to students for as long as they could.

On their last day in class, students were given educational resources to take home with them, which included online tools for secondary students and books for elementary students.

Heitmeyer also said the school district would extend its meal delivery program for the duration of the closure.

"If we can continue to do food service, we certainly will continue to do it," he said.

Additionally, Heitmeyer said there are still a lot of unknowns about what the executive order will mean for staff and students and how it will affect the school calendar.

"We don't know anything yet," he said. "We haven't been given any guidance."