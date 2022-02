WEBBER TOWNSHIP — A Crossroads Charter Academy school bus was struck by a drunk driver in Webber Township on Feb. 1.

Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident near U.S. 10 and Jenks Road just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, it was determined a passenger car crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, and struck the school bus, which was unable to avoid the vehicle, according to a news release from the department.

The school bus contained nine students and the bus driver. No injuries were reported among those on the bus, nor the driver of the passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and lodged in the Lake County Jail, according to the release.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Life EMS, Webber Fire Department, Big Rapids Towing and AA Collision.