Scholz's party warns against possible far-right win in Italy

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's ruling center-left party warned Monday that a victory for far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in Italy's upcoming election would be bad for Italians and European cooperation when many on the continent are feeling the strain of high energy prices.
Lars Klingbeil, the chairman of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, accused Meloni of spreading falsehoods about Germany and aligning herself with “anti-democratic” figures such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.