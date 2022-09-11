Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen's 50-year reign Sep. 11, 2022 Updated: Sep. 11, 2022 3:25 p.m.
HELSINKI (AP) — Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also the only female monarch in the world — in respect for Britain’s late queen, who died Thursday at 96.