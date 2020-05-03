Savannah unit is candidate for new National Guard planes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation are urging the Pentagon to choose a Savannah unit to be among the first in the Air National Guard to receive the military's new C-130J transport planes.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, along with GOP Rep. Buddy Carter, sent a letter Friday to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett. The lawmakers say the 165th Airlift Wing based in Savannah is “ideally suited” to be the first Air National Guard unit to transition to the new aircraft.

The unit currently flies an older version of the plane that’s used by the military to transport personnel and supplies.

The Air National Guard in March identified the Savannah Air Guard Station among eight locations it’s considering for the new plane. The military plans to choose three bases to share 24 of the new aircraft, according to the National Guard Association of the United States.

Built in Georgia by Lockheed Martin, the C-130J is being phased in to replace the older C-130H planes, some of which were built in the 1970s but have been upgraded.