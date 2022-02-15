Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 12:59 p.m.
1 of6
People wait in line to attend an interfaith vigil with President Barack Obama, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.
AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a shooting at the school in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP) Frank Becerra Jr./AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILe — Parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Friday, Dec. 14, 2012. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Jessica Hill Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the December 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting, during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 28, 2013. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Jessica Hill Show More Show Less
6 of6
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, their attorney said Tuesday.
The case was watched closely by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and manufacturers because of its potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other shootings to sue the makers of firearms.