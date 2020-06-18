Salvadoran woman wins $100K in wrongful arrest lawsuit

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Salvadoran woman who successfully sued a Maryland county and its sheriff’s office for wrongful profiling and arrest has received a $100,000 settlement.

The Frederick News-Post reported Wednesday that Roxana Orellana Santos settled with both the county and sheriff's office through an insurance company.

Santos had worked as a dishwasher in Frederick in 2008 when two sheriff’s deputies approached her during her lunch break. She was arrested on an outstanding immigration warrant and detained by federal immigration officials for more than a month. She was also separated her from her children.

Santos filed the suit in 2009 claiming that deputies violated her rights by subjecting her to unreasonable searches and seizures.

She lost in District Court, but an appeals court ruled that authorities can’t detain or arrest someone on the suspicion that they’re in the country illegally and that Santos could sue.

County Attorney Bryon Black told The News-Post on Wednesday that the settlement was reached in early May after months of negotiations.

Jose Perez, one of Santos’ attorneys, said her attorneys also received $500,000 as part of the settlement.