Salvador man sues claiming wrongful deportation by ICE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Salvadoran man who claims he was jailed, beaten and tortured after being wrongfully deported from the United States filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the federal government seeking damages for his treatment.
José Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, 25, who has since been returned to the United States and lives in Massachusetts, said in the lawsuit filed on his behalf by the ACLU that he was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2019 despite a court order allowing him to remain in the U.S. He said he had been wrongfully accused of being a gang member in El Salvador and committing murder.