Salons, barbers, massage parlors reopen from COVID-19 pause

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Salons, barber shops, and massage and tattoo parlors in New Jersey reopened Monday from their COVID-19 pause.

They're the latest businesses authorized to open shop since the outbreak hit the state in early March. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order requires that masks be worn inside these businesses and for service to be by appointment only.

New Jersey has had 169,000 positive cases, with a death toll of 12,870. It's among the hardest-hit states in the country, but the rate of the virus' spread and the number of people being hospitalized have been falling for weeks.

Murphy has moved the state into Stage 2 of three. He has not said when the third and final stage would begin.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.