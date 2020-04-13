Sale of Derby merchandise to help those impacted by virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby merchandise with the original race date of May 2 will go on sale this week with 20% of proceeds going to funds set up to help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Merchandise will be sold online from April 15 through May 3, the Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement. The sale will include hundreds of Derby 146 items, including apparel, accessories, glassware and party supplies.

The public health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced Churchill Downs to postpone Kentucky Derby 146 from May 2 to Labor Day weekend.

“This moment in time represents a historically significant point in our lives,” Kentucky Derby Museum CEO Patrick Armstrong said.” So how can we take this merchandise and turn it into a win-win for our community and the Museum?"

He said 20% of proceeds will be donated to Gov. Andy Beshear's Team Kentucky fund and to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund. The museum will use the rest to help fund its mission to educate Kentucky students about the importance of the Derby, Armstrong said.