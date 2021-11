PHILAELPHIA (AP) — A sport utility vehicle went out of control on a northeast Philadelphia boulevard and crashed into two other vehicles, killing a woman and a boy and critically injuring the SUV driver and two other children, police said.

The SUV was heading south on Roosevelt Boulevard at high speed at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday when the operator lost control, hit a curb and flew 15 to 20 feet before flipping into two vehicles stopped at a red light, police said.