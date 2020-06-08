SEPTA reinstates requiring passengers to wear face coverings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — SEPTA's passengers on Monday again needed to wear face coverings on the mass transit system serving nearly four million people in the five counties in and around Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority reinstated its policy requiring riders to put on masks or face coverings on the agency's buses, trains and trolleys as the region transitions to the yellow phase of Pennsylvania's plan to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

SEPTA had eased the requirement to a recommendation in April after police removed a rider who tried to board a bus without a mask. Employees will now engage riders to remind them about the requirement, SEPTA said.

“Riders have made it clear that requiring everyone to wear face coverings would help make them feel safe returning to transit,” said SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards.

Customers can use any type of cloth material that covers the mouth and nose, SEPTA said.