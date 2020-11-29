SC city gets $1.45 million for Hurricane Florence damage

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A coastal city in South Carolina is getting $1.45 million from the federal government to repair damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding the grant to Georgetown to improve water infrastructure and support commercial and industrial growth, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports.

The department says the money will help the region become more resilient to future natural disasters.

Georgetown saw severe flooding from Florence in September 2018 as the Waccamaw River rose a record 21 feet (6.4 meters). Officials said more than 8,000 households in the county had to evacuate at the time.