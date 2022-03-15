SC House Speaker Lucas leaving after 8 kinder, gentler years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said Tuesday that he will not run for reelection this year after running the chamber for eight years, opening up a big leadership gap in a chamber the Republican has worked hard to make less divisive and more cooperative.
Lucas gave a short speech, keeping his composure until the end, when the chamber erupted in thunderous applause and Democrats and Republicans from all over the political spectrum gave him long, heartfelt hugs as he tried to make his way back to the office.