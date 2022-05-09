S Korea's Moon calls for peace with North in farewell speech

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s departing liberal president defended his policy of engaging North Korea, saying in his farewell speech Monday that he hopes efforts to restore peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula will continue.
Moon Jae-in leaves office Tuesday following a single five-year term, handing over presidential power and responsibilities to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, who has accused him of being “subservient” to North Korea and promised to take a tougher stance on the North’s nuclear program.