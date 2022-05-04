S. Carolina nears transgender sports ban after Senate vote

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate approved a bill Wednesday that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges, likely clearing the way for the state to join a dozen others that have passed similar laws in recent years.
The 30-10 vote sends the bill back to the House to review changes made by senators. If the new version is approved by that chamber it would head to Gov. Henry McMaster, who appears likely to sign it.