Putin foe Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 9:01 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo taken from footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. Several doctors were prevented Tuesday, April 20, from seeing Navalny in a prison hospital after his three-week hunger strike, and prosecutors also detailed a sweeping, new case against his organization.
People gather to attend the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the historical center of Moscow toward Red Square, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have detained large numbers of people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group.
People clash with police during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A human rights group that monitors political repressions said at least 400 people were arrested across the country in connection with the protests. Many were seized before protests even began, including two top Navalny associates in Moscow.
People hold a Russian flag during the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have detained large numbers of people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group.
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would put his life at risk.
In an Instagram post on the 24th day of his hunger strike, Navalny said he will continue to demand a visit from his doctor to address numbness in his legs and arms – his main demand. But he said he would stop the strike after having been examined by doctors who were not affiliated with the prison doctors, something he called “a huge progress.”
